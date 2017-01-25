Golden State and Cavs both suffer surprise losses

MIAMI -- Dion Waiters' 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped his 33-point effort as the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors' seven-game winning streak.

The Heat wasted a 10-point lead in the final 4 minutes, and Kevin Durant tied the game on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up the court and drilled what became the game-winner over Klay Thompson.

Golden State star Stephen Curry missed a corner jumper as time expired, though referee Brian Forte signaled his attempt was a two-point try anyway.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami (15-30), while Luke Babbitt added 11, and Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Durant scored 27, Thompson had 22 and Curry added 21 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Warriors (38-7).

Pelicans 124, Cavaliers 122 Terrence Jones filled in brilliantly for injured All-Star Anthony Davis, scoring a season-high 36 points and grabbing 11 rebounds while powering New Orleans to the surprising victory.

Jrue Holiday added 33 points and 10 assists for the Pelicans, and Langston Galloway capped a 12-point night with a clean steal on LeBron James' drive in the final minute, preventing the Cavs from erasing a deficit they had trimmed from 22 late in the first half to three with 1:32 left in the game.

Kyrie Irving scoring 35 of his 49 points in the second half, but Cleveland fell to its fifth loss in seven games. James had 26 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds, and Kevin Love scored 22 points.

Thunder 97, Jazz 95

Russell Westbrook hit a pull-up jumper with 1.4 seconds left, helping Oklahoma City stop Utah's six-game win streak.

Westbrook took over down the stretch and scored 11 of the Thunder's final 13 points after going cold in the third quarter. He finished with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his 22nd triple-double of the season.

Alec Burks missed the final shot for the Jazz as time expired.

Victor Oladipo scored 18 for Oklahoma City.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 17 points.

Clippers 115, Hawks 105 Austin Rivers scored 27 points and Jamal Crawford broke out of a shooting slump with 19, helping the Clippers to the road win.

Crawford had eight points in the fourth quarter, including a driving basket after Atlanta cut the Clippers' lead from 24 to five points.

Kent Bazemore led the Hawks with 25 points. Dennis Schroder had 21, and Dwight Howard added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Crawford had made only 7 of 41 shots in his last four games.

The Clippers improved to 3-7 while playing without injured stars Blake Griffin and Chris Paul. Griffin, who had arthroscopic right knee surgery on Dec. 20, warmed up before the game and likely will return Tuesday night at Philadelphia.

Elsewhere it was: Wizards 109, Hornets 99; Knicks 109, Pacers 103; Bucks 127, Rockets 114; Spurs 112, Nets 86 and Kings 109, Pistons 104