Durant scores 32 as Warriors defeat Rockets

HOUSTON -- Kevin Durant scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors used a big third quarter to build a huge lead and coast to their sixth straight victory, 125-108 over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference and All-Star starting guards Stephen Curry and James Harden, the Rockets fell short. Houston, which entered the game leading the NBA with 667 3-pointers, was just 7 of 35 behind the arc. Harden went 0 for 5 and Eric Gordon, who entered the game leading the NBA with 160 3s, missed all seven attempts.

Clint Capela had 22 points and Harden added 17 points with 11 assists for the Rockets, who are third in the West behind Golden State and San Antonio.

Curry finished with 24 points and made five 3-pointers, including one with about 3 1/2 minutes remaining that left the Warriors up 117-93. Both teams cleared their benches after that.

Hawks 102, Bulls 93 Dennis Schroder scored 23 points, Paul Millsap added 14 and Atlanta held back a late scare to beat Chicago.

The Bulls put up little resistance all night until their reserves went on a 33-4 run in the fourth quarter to pull within five on Bobby Portis' dunk with 1:08 remaining.

Chicago trailed by 22 at the end of the first, by 29 at the end of the second and 30 at the end of the third.

Atlanta's lead was tenuous enough that Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer brought back Schroder and Millsap, who had rested the entire fourth quarter, for the last 2 minutes.

Dwight Howard and Thabo Sefolosha combined by 24 points for Atlanta, which has won 10 of 12.

Jimmy Butler finished with 19 points for the Bulls, who looked uninspired most of the night. They have dropped five of seven.

Hornets 113, Raptors 78 Kemba Walker scored 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting, and Charlotte beat Toronto.

Walker, who came in averaging 23 points and looking to earn his first All-Star selection, scored 16 points in the pivotal third quarter, including a four-point play as the Hornets outscored the Raptors 33-15 to build a 25-point lead.

Walker didn't play at all in the fourth quarter after the Hornets stretched their lead to 30. He finished with eight assists.

Frank Kaminsky had a solid night off the bench for the second straight game, scoring 16 points and grabbing eight rebounds.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points for the Raptors, who have lost two straight.

76ers 93, Trail Blazers 92 Robert Covington scored 22 points and made two 3-pointers in the final 40 seconds to lead streaking Philadelphia over Portland.

Ersan Ilyasova scored 24 points and Joel Embiid added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for the Sixers, who have won four straight and eight of their last 10.

Embiid, who sparked the recent surge, suffered a bruised left knee in the second half and didn't play the final 8:50 of the game.

But the Sixers rallied for the victory without their prized center as Covington drilled the winner with 4.5 seconds left before Mason Plumlee missed a shot at the buzzer on the other end.

Damian Lillard scored 30 points for the Blazers, who have lost four straight.

Elsewhere, it was: Grizzlies 107, Kings 91; Magic 112, Bucks 96; Nets 143, Pelicans 114; Jazz 112, Mavericks 107, OT and Lakers 108, Pacers 96.