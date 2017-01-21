Thunder's Westbrook snubbed in favor of Warriors' Curry and Harden as NBA All-Star starter

NEW YORK -- Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook, averaging a triple double, was snubbed for a Western Conference starting spot in next month's NBA All-Star Game in voting announced Thursday by the league.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, who led the Cleveland Cavaliers to last season's NBA title, were named to the Eastern Conference starting five while Golden State teammates Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant were voted onto the Western Conference opening lineup.

The 66th NBA All-Star Game will be played Feb. 19 at New Orleans. A revamped selection format took 50 percent from fan voting, which concluded Monday, and 25 percent each from player and media ballots.

Out of more than 38 million fan votes — a 146 percent increase over last year — James was the overall winner with 1.89 million votes, while Curry had 1.84 million, Durant 1.77 million and Irving 1.69 million.

Thunder guard Westbrook leads the NBA with 30.6 points a game, ranks second with 10.4 assists a game and pulls down 10.6 rebounds a contest as he tries to become only the second player to average a triple double for an entire campaign after Oscar Robertson in the 1961-62 season.

But the West starting backcourt will be 3-point Warriors sharpshooter Curry and Houston's James Harden, who ranks second in NBA scoring with 28.9 points a game and leads the NBA with 11.6 assists a contest.

Westbrook was level with Curry and Harden in the weighted point totals but lost out based on fan ballot totals that served as the tie-breaker. Curry and Harden with 1.77 million were more popular with fans than Westbrook with 1.57 million.

"Dude averaging a triple double and not starting in the all star game is wild," tweeted Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.

Others were just as surprised. Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers called it "fake news" and said he can't understand why the fans didn't vote the way the players and the media did.

Joining Westbrook's former Thunder teammate Durant in the starting West frontcourt will be San Antonio forward Kawhi Leonard and New Orleans center Anthony Davis, who will be playing on his team's home court.

"It's going to feel amazing to be an ambassador for the city," Davis said. "I'm definitely going out to try and get MVP being here in New Orleans."

Golden State big man Zaza Pachulia of Georgia would have started in place of Davis had the fan vote been used as in past years.

In the Eastern Conference, forward James and guard Irving will be joined by Toronto guard DeMar DeRozan, Chicago's Jimmy Butler and Milwaukee center Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece — the first Bucks All-Star starter since 1986.