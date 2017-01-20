Warriors topple Thunder 121-100

OAKLAND, California -- Kevin Durant dazzled against his old team with a season-best 40 points, and the Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City 121-100 on Wednesday night despite Russell Westbrook's 21st triple-double for the Thunder.

Westbrook had 27 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists in an improved showing from his 20-point outing on 4-for-15 shooting when OKC first faced Durant in the other jersey here 2 1/2 months ago and watched him dismantle the Thunder from every which way.

In his two games against OKC, Durant has scored 79 points on 28-for-40 shooting. Durant also had 12 rebounds Wednesday.

Stephen Curry added 24 points and eight assists, and Klay Thompson had 14 points after he arrived back in the Bay Area just in time to play after a short absence dealing with a personal family matter.

Westbrook was knocked down by Golden State center Zaza Pachulia late in the first half, and Pachulia glared at Westbrook as he stood over him. Pachulia received a flagrant 1 foul and Westbrook promised after the game there would be payback at some point.

Pacers 106, Kings 100 Paul George scored 24 points, Jeff Teague had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and the Pacers used a big second half to rally for the road win.

Indiana trailed by as many as 22 points in the first half, and then outscored Sacramento 65-40 in the final two quarters to win for the seventh time in eight games.

Reserve Al Jefferson had 20 points in 17 minutes for the Pacers, and Myles Turner had 16 points.

DeMarcus Cousins had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for Sacramento, which lost Rudy Gay to a torn left Achilles tendon in the third quarter. It was Cousins' fifth career triple-double.

The Kings closed out a 1-6 homestand and have dropped eight of 10 overall.

76ers 94, Raptors 89 Joel Embiid scored 26 points, Ersan Ilyasova added 18 and resurgent Philadelphia won for the seventh time in nine games.

Embiid, who was questionable because of the flu, surpassed 20 points in fewer than 30 minutes in his 10th straight game. With Embiid leading the way, the Sixers are no longer the NBA's laughingstock. They're only 14-26 but have rejuvenated a city that has patiently waited for a winner through three miserable seasons.

Wizards 104, Grizzlies 101 John Wall had 25 points and 13 assists, and the Wizards earned their 13th consecutive home win.

James Ennis III missed a potential tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for Memphis.

Elsewhere, it was Rockets 111, Bucks 92; Knicks 117, Celtics 106; Hornets 107, Trail Blazers 85; Pistons 118, Hawks 95; Pelicans 118, Magic 98.