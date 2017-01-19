Miami Heat edge Houston Rockets 109-103

MIAMI -- Goran Dragic had 21 points and eight assists while Wayne Ellington scored 18 off the bench as the Miami Heat overcame another triple-double from James Harden to beat the Houston Rockets 109-103 on Tuesday night.

Dion Waiters scored 17 and Tyler Johnson had 16 while James Johnson added 15 for the Heat. Hassan Whiteside finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds.

Harden had 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets (32-12), his 13th triple-double of the season. He shot 12 for 30 from the field and got his triple-double with an assist to Montrezl Harrell with 12.6 seconds left, an uncontested dunk with the Heat simply waiting for the clock to run out.

An 8-0 run midway through the fourth quarter put Miami up for good in a game that was back-and-forth for 42 minutes.

Nuggets 127, Lakers 121 Nikola Jokic had 29 points and 15 rebounds as Denver withstood a furious late rally by Los Angeles.

Denver led by 19 late in the third quarter only to see the Lakers close to 120-119 with under two minutes to play. Wilson Chandler responded with a dunk for the Nuggets and scored five points in the final 1:40, sending Los Angeles to its fifth consecutive defeat.

Will Barton added 26 points and eight assists to help the Nuggets win their third straight. Kenneth Faried had 20 points and seven rebounds.

Lou Williams scored 24 points and Nick Young had 22 for the struggling Lakers, who have won just five of their last 26 games.

Spurs 122, Timberwolves 114 Kawhi Leonard had 34 points as San Antonio overcame a strong start by Minnesota.

Leonard's fourth straight 30-point game helped him become the first San Antonio player to score 950 points in the first half of a season since Tim Duncan in 2003.