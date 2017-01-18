Curry cooks up Golden State win over Cavs

OAKLAND, California -- Stephen Curry hit five 3-pointers and had 20 points while matching his season best with 11 assists in Golden State's 126-91 rout of the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

Klay Thompson scored 26 points with five 3s for the Warriors, and Draymond Green produced his third triple-double of the season with 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists. He also equaled his career best with five blocks — and had another dustup with LeBron James in the process.

James had 20 points on 6-of-18 shooting and eight rebounds. He and Green got into their latest altercation with 6:55 left in the first half and the Warriors leading 52-35 when James collided with Green near midcourt, resulting in a flagrant 1 foul on Golden State's emotional All-Star.

Kevin Durant added 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and three blocks for the Warriors in a much-hyped matchup merely weeks after Golden State squandered a 14-point lead and lost 109-108 in Cleveland on Christmas.

Of course, the Warriors also blew a 3-1 advantage over the Cavs in the NBA Finals last season, one year after beating Cleveland to win the championship.

Kyrie Irving scored 17 points for the Cavaliers in this one, but they committed 15 turnovers to 11 assists and shot just 35.2 percent.

Clippers 120, Thunder 98 J.J. Redick scored 20 points while DeAndre Jordan had 19 points and 15 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers overcame Chris Paul's injury to defeat Oklahoma City.

The banged-up Clippers tied a franchise record for their best start to a calendar year at 7-0. The team began 1974 with the same mark when the club was located in Buffalo.

Los Angeles owns the NBA's longest active winning streak despite being without injured star Blake Griffin. Paul sprained his left thumb in the second quarter of this one and didn't return.

Russell Westbrook scored 24 points on 7-of-19 shooting in three quarters for the Thunder, the last team to beat the Clippers — on New Year's Eve — before the calendar turned and their winning streak began. He was the only starter in double figures for Oklahoma City.

Marreese Speights had a season-high 23 points for the Clippers.

Celtics 108, Hornets 98 Isaiah Thomas scored 17 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter as the surging Boston Celtics beat Charlotte for their ninth victory in 11 games.