Rockets beat Nets to end cold streak

NEW YORK -- James Harden had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in his 12th triple-double of the season as the Houston Rockets easily ended their first losing streak of the season by beating the Brooklyn Nets 137-112 on Sunday night.

Held to 105 points in losses to Minnesota and Memphis, the Rockets bounced back to hand the Nets their 10th straight loss. Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 24 points and Trevor Ariza added 23. Houston made 21 3-pointers and had five players with at least 16 points. Trevor Booker scored 18 points for the Nets, who were still without Jeremy Lin (strained left hamstring) on the night they gave out his bobblehead and also rested Brook Lopez.

Thunder 122, Kings 118 Russell Westbrook had 36 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists for his 20th triple-double of the season as Oklahoma City beat Sacramento.

Westbrook had 19 triple-doubles last season. He entered averaging a triple-double and is trying to match Hall of Fame guard Oscar Robertson as the only NBA player to average a triple-double for a full season. Elsewhere, it was Pistons 102, Lakers 97; Mavericks 98, Timberwolves 87; Bulls 108, Grizzlies 104; Hawks 111, Bucks 98; and Raptors 116, Knicks 101.