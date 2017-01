Isaiah Thomas stars as Celtics beat Hawks

ATLANTA -- Isaiah Thomas hit a jumper with 2 seconds left and scored 28 points, Al Horford made a triumphant return and Boston snapped Atlanta's seven-game winning streak as the Celtics edged the Hawks 103-101.

Thomas had 13 points in the fourth quarter. The Celtics hit 17 3-pointers and got a season-high 26 points from reserve forward Kelly Olynyk.

Horford, a fan favorite during his nine seasons in Atlanta, was booed many times throughout the night after leaving the team as a free agent last summer. He had 10 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Paul Millsap and Tim Hardaway Jr. each had 23 points for Atlanta.

Cavaliers 120, Kings 108 Kyrie Irving scored 26 points, Kyle Korver added 18 in his most productive game since joining Cleveland last week and the Cavaliers tuned up for a NBA Finals rematch by beating the Sacramento Kings 120-108 on Friday night.

LeBron James had 16 points and 15 assists, Kevin Love added 15 points and 18 rebounds.

With the win, Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak as they prepare to take on Golden State on Monday in its first game at Oracle Arena.

It will be the Cavs first trip to the Oracle since winning the NBA title there last June.

DeMarcus Cousins had 26 points and a season-high 11 assists, and Rudy Gay scored 23 points for the Kings. They fell to 1-4 on their seven-game homestand.

Timberwolves 96, Thunder 86 Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and 17 rebounds and Ricky Rubio added 14 points and 14 assists to help Minnesota beat Oklahoma City for its third straight victory.

Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Brandon Rush had 11 for the Timberwolves, They have won three in a row for the first time all season.

The improving Timberwolves defense held the Thunder to 38.8 percent shooting and scored 33 points off of 19 Oklahoma City turnovers.

Russell Westbrook had 21 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season. But he also had 10 turnovers in Oklahoma City's first loss in four games. Enes Kanter had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Thunder.

Grizzlies 110, Rockets 105 Tony Allen scored a season-high 22 points, Mike Conley added 17 and Memphis overcame a 15-point, third-quarter deficit to beat Houston.

Memphis led by two late in the fourth quarter before scoring the next five points, capped by a 3-pointer by Troy Daniels, to make it 110-103 with 26 seconds left.

A dunk by James Harden came next, but Houston missed two shots after that to allow the Grizzlies to hold on for their third victory in four games.

Harden had 27 points and nine assists for the Rockets. They lost consecutive games for the first time this season.

Elsewhere, it was 76ers 102, Hornets 93; Raptors 132, Nets 113; Magic 115, Trail Blazers 109; Bucks 116, Heat 108; and Jazz 110, Pistons 77.