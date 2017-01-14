Anthony, Rose, Noah play hard to beat Bulls

NEW YORK -- Carmelo Anthony had 23 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah delivered big games against their former team, and the New York Knicks beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 104-89 on Thursday night.

Rose scored 17 points in his return to Madison Square Garden after skipping the last game here, and Noah finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds as the Knicks snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rookie forward Mindaugas Kuzminskas had a season-high 19 points.

The Knicks bounced back from a loss at the buzzer in Philadelphia on Wednesday to win for the first time this season on the second night of back-to-back games.

Dwyane Wade scored 22 for the Bulls, who were missing star swingman Jimmy Butler, Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine, all because of illness. They dropped their third straight.

Playing without starting forward Kristaps Porzingis, New York won for just the second time in 11 games.

Warriors 127, Pistons 107 Klay Thompson returned from a one-game absence for rest and had 23 points as Golden State got more balanced scoring to beat Detroit.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points, Kevin Durant had 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds, and Draymond Green dished out 13 assists for his fifth game in the last eight in double digits.

Marcus Morris scored 21 points to lead the Pistons.

Curry, Durant and Thompson scored at least 20 points in the same game for the 13th time this season. The Warriors notched their NBA-leading 27th game with 30 or more assists and won their seventh straight at home against the Pistons dating to Feb. 27, 2010.

Mavericks 113, Suns 108 Deron Williams had 23 points and 15 assists, and Dallas defeated Phoenix in the fourth NBA regular-season game played in Mexico.

Williams shot 9 for 15 from the field in a matchup of struggling Western Conference teams.

Harrison Barnes added 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki scored 18 for the Mavericks, who broke a three-game losing streak.

Devin Booker scored 29 of his 39 points in the fourth quarter for the Suns. Tyson Chandler had 14 points and 19 rebounds against his former team.

Dallas and Phoenix are tied for the worst record in the West at 12-27.

The game was the first of two that the Suns will play south of the border.

Mexico is hosting two games in one season for the first time in NBA history.