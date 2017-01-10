Harden scores 40 as Rockets beat Raptors

TORONTO -- James Harden had 40 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for his 10th triple-double of the season to help the Houston Rockets beat the Toronto Raptors 129-122 on Sunday night for their eighth straight NBA victory.

Montrezl Harrell added 28 points on 12-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes, and fellow reserve Eric Gordon had 19 points to help Houston win consecutive road games over the Raptors for the first time.

DeMar DeRozan had 36 points for the Raptors, setting a career high with his 18th 30-plus-point game of the season. DeMarre Carroll tied a career high with 26 points and set a career high with six 3-pointers on 10 attempts.

Down 99-95 entering the fourth quarter, the Rockets went on a 15-0 run to take an 11-point lead. DeRozan's run of 12 consecutive points for the Raptors cut into that advantage, but Toronto could get no closer than five points.

Elsewhere, it was Cavaliers 120, Suns 116; Pistons 125, Trail Blazers 124, 2OT; Warriors 117, Kings 106; Lakers 111, Magic 95; Grizzlies 88, Jazz 79; Clippers 98, Heat 86; 76ers 105, Nets 95; and Wizards 107, Bucks 101.