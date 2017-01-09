Thunder beat Nuggets, Bulls down Raptors in OT

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 17 rebounds and 11 assists for his 17th triple-double of the season as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 121-106 in the NBA on Saturday night.

Westbrook made seven 3-pointers after hitting a career-high eight Thursday night at Houston, and matched his season high in rebounds in the 54th triple-double of his career. The Thunder improved to 32-3 the past two seasons when Westbrook gets a triple-double.

Steven Adams scored 16 points, and Victor Oladipo added 15 to help the Thunder snap a three-game losing streak. Wilson Chandler scored 24 points for Denver. The Nuggets have lost five in a row.

Celtics 117, Pelicans 108 Isaiah Thomas scored 38 points and Marcus Smart added a season-high 22 to lift Boston beat New Orleans.

It was the 21st consecutive 20-point game for Thomas. Gerald Green added 15, and Kelly Olynyk had 12 to help the Celtics win their fourth straight.

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Bulls 123, Raptors 118, Ot Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as Chicago overcame a 19-point deficit to beat Toronto.

Butler led a big run in the fourth quarter and hit a 3 with 17.3 seconds left in overtime for a five-point lead. He also hit the 40-point mark for the third time in six games.

Dwyane Wade added 20 points, and Doug McDermott had 17 to help the Bulls win their 10th in a row against Toronto. DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 36 points, and Kyle Lowry added 27 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds. The Atlantic Division leaders lost for the fourth time in six games.

Hawks 97, Mavericks 82 Tim Hardaway Jr. and Dennis Schroder assumed Atlanta's 3-point shooting role with Kyle Korver traded, leading the Hawks past Dallas.

The Hawks dealt Korver, their leading long-range shooter, to Cleveland earlier Saturday.