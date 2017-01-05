Booker, Chriss help Suns hand Heat sixth loss

PHOENIX -- Devin Booker scored 27 points — 18 in the second half — and rookie Marquese Chriss added a career-best 18 as Phoenix handed short-handed Miami its sixth consecutive loss, beating them 99-90.

The Suns snapped a 12-game losing streak against Miami. Phoenix hadn't beaten the Heat since Nov. 3, 2009.

Goran Dragic scored 22 of his 24 points in the first half for the Heat, who had just eight available players in the opener of a six-game road trip.

Willie Reed had 22 points and 18 rebounds for Miami, both career highs.

Eric Bledsoe added 17 points for the Suns, who stretched a four-point halftime lead to 19 in the second half.

Celtics 115, Jazz 104 Isaiah Thomas had 29 points and a career-high 15 assists, and the Boston Celtics made 17 3-pointers for the second straight game in beating the Utah Jazz 115-104 on

Tuesday night.

Al Horford and Jae Crowder added 21 points apiece and Avery Bradley scored 14 for the Celtics, who have won four of five and eight of 10.

The Celtics ended Utah's four-game winning streak and beat the Jazz for the ninth straight time in Boston.

Gordon Hayward led Utah with 23 points. Rudy Gobert pulled down 13 rebounds, extending his streak of 10 or more to 21 consecutive games.

Thomas, coming off his career-high 52 points Friday against the Heat, has scored at least 20 in 19 straight games.

Spurs 110, Raptors 82 Kawhi Leonard had 25 points, LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 and San Antonio held Toronto to its lowest score of the season.

San Antonio dominated a matchup of teams with the second-best record in each conference, leading by as many as 34 points.

Leonard and Aldridge combined to shoot 19 for 28 from the field, but it was veteran point guard Tony Parker who set the tone for the Spurs with 15 points and eight assists in 23 minutes.

DeMar DeRozan led the Raptors with 26 points, but backcourt mate Kyle Lowry had only six on 2-for-9 shooting.

Pacers 121, Pistons 116 Paul George had 32 points and Indiana beat Detroit.

Myles Turner and Jeff Teague each scored 17 for Indiana, which blew a 15-point first-half lead but pulled away in the fourth quarter to win its third straight game.