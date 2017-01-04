Butler stars with 52 as Bulls top Hornets

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Butler scored 52 points and outdueled Kemba Walker, carrying the Chicago Bulls to a 118-111 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.

Butler was a point shy of his career high, which he achieved on Jan. 14, 2016 at Philadelphia. He scored 20 points in the first half and 17 in the game's final four minutes.

Butler also had 12 rebounds and six assists while shooting 21 of 22 from the free-throw line. He has scored at least 25 points in four straight games, and his performance Monday surpassed his previous season high of 40 points, which he tallied Wednesday against Brooklyn.

Walker boosted his All-Star candidacy with 34 points and a season-high 11 rebounds. Walker, who scored 37 points against Cleveland on Saturday, tallied consecutive 30-point games for the first time since March 7-9, 2016.

Cavaliers 90, Pelicans 82 LeBron James scored 26 points as short-handed Cleveland rallied for a win over New Orleans.

Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving missed his second straight game because of tightness in his right hamstring. Cleveland dressed only 10 players thanks to a rash of recent injuries.

After Buddy Hield hit two free throws to pull the Pelicans to 84-82 with 2:56 remaining, James scored six straight points and blocked a shot over a 1:47 stretch to seal the Cavaliers' eighth win in nine games.

Cleveland's Kevin Love had 12 points and 11 rebounds despite playing only 24 minutes. Channing Frye added 14 points for the defending NBA champions, who have won 13 of 15.

Anthony Davis scored 20 points with 17 rebounds for the Pelicans, whose four-game winning streak came to an end.

Bucks 98, Thunder 94 Greek forward Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points and 10 rebounds and rookie Malcolm Brogdon hit two free throws with 8.8 seconds left, lifting Milwaukee over Oklahoma City.

With Milwaukee leading 96-94, Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook drove the lane, but Tony Snell deflected the ball off the Thunder guard's leg and the ball went out of bounds. The referees initially signaled the ball went off Snell, but after a video review, they reversed the call and gave Milwaukee possession.

Brogdon then was fouled and made both free throws to seal the victory.

Westbrook led Oklahoma City with 30 points and six assists but made only 3 of 17 shots in the second half.

Antetokounmpo had five assists, including when he drove the lane and passed to John Henson for a layup, giving Milwaukee a 96-94 lead with 54 seconds to go.