Cavaliers defeat Hornets 121-109

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina -- LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-109 on Saturday night.

Kevin Love added 28 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland, which played without Kyrie Irving after the point guard injured his right hamstring during Thursday's 124-118 victory over Boston. Jordan McRae had 20 points and Kay Felder finished with 13.

James was 6 for 7 from the field in the first quarter, including a perfect 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Love scored 15 points in the second, helping Cleveland to a 71-59 lead at the break.

Kemba Walker scored 37 points for the Hornets, who had won five of six. Frank Kaminsky added 15 points and Nicolas Batum finished with 13 points and eight assists.

Thunder 114, Clippers 88

Russell Westbrook had 17 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds for his NBA-best 16th triple-double of the season, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder over the depleted Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook played just 28 minutes as Oklahoma City put away Los Angeles with a big first half. Brandon Bass and Marreese Speights each had 18 points

Elsewhere it was: Jazz 91, Suns 86; Bucks 116, Bulls 96; Grizzlies 112, Kings 98; Rockets 129, Knicks 122