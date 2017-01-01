Thomas scores 52 for Celtics in 117-114 win over Heat

BOSTON -- Isaiah Thomas scored 29 of his career-high 52 points in the fourth quarter, setting a club record for points in a period and leading Boston to a 117-114 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night.

Thomas hit six 3-pointers and converted a three-point play in the fourth quarter and broke the franchise record of 24 points in a quarter set by Larry Bird in 1983 and matched by Todd Day in 1995. Thomas also topped his career high of 44 points he scored on Dec. 20 at Memphis.

He entered the fourth period with 23 points and scored the first 11 of the quarter for Boston.

Thomas left between the foul shots and received a standing ovation from Boston fans, who chanted "M-V-P!" throughout his run in the fourth quarter. He was 9 for 13 from the field in the fourth period and made all 13 of his free throws in the game.

Thomas was 15 of 26 from the field, 9 of 13 from 3-point range and made all 13 of his free throws.

James Johnson scored 22 points for Miami. The Heat have lost four straight and seven of eight.

Spurs 110, Trail Blazers 94 Danny Green and Tony Parker each had 18 points and the San Antonio Spurs overcame another listless first half to beat Portland.

LaMarcus Aldridge was held to eight points on 2-for-3 shooting, but Jonathon Simmons added 19 points for the Spurs. San Antonio has won four straight and 13 of 15.

C.J. McCollum led Portland with 29 points.

Rockets 140, Clippers 116 James Harden had a triple-double with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists and Houston routed Los Angeles.

Clippers guard Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were both ejected in the second quarter as Los Angeles dropped its fifth straight.

It's the seventh triple-double this season for Harden and his third straight 30-point game. Montrezl Harrell added a career-high 29 points to help Houston win its third in a row.

Raymond Felton had a season-high 26 points to lead the Clippers.

Warriors 108, Mavericks 99 Kevin Durant had his first triple-double for Golden State with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists and first in more than a year, leading the Warriors past Dallas.

Durant's eighth career triple-double was his first since Dec. 10, 2015, against Atlanta. Klay Thompson scored 17 of his 29 points in the third quarter and finished with five 3-pointers.

Harrison Barnes, who spent the past four seasons in a key role with Golden State, scored 25 points for Dallas against his old team.

76ers 124, Nuggets 122 Ersan Ilyasova had a career-high 23 points and 13 rebounds and Philadelphia survived a flurry in the final seconds to beat Denver.