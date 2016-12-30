Butler scores 40 in Bulls' comeback win

CHICAGO -- Jimmy Butler matched his season high with 40 points and hit a 20-footer at the buzzer roughly five minutes after being helped off the court with an apparent injury Wednesday night to give the Chicago Bulls a 101-99 comeback victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler scored nine points in the final 2 1/2 minutes to rally Chicago. He finished 11 for 11 from the free throw line and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Bulls overcame a seven-point deficit in the final three minutes for their second consecutive win.

With just more than five minutes left, Butler came down on the foot of Brooklyn guard Randy Foye and had to be helped off the court.

Dwyane Wade had 16 points before leaving early in the fourth quarter with a migraine.

Brook Lopez had 33 points — including a career-high five 3-pointers — as the Nets dropped their 12th straight road game.

Warriors 121, Raptors 111 Kevin Durant scored 22 points and matched his season best with 17 rebounds as Golden State held off Toronto.

Stephen Curry had 28 points, seven assists and seven rebounds, and Klay Thompson scored 21 for the Warriors. Durant also had seven assists and five blocks.

Upset with themselves for blowing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter to lose 109-108 at Cleveland in an NBA Finals rematch on Christmas, the Warriors took it out on Toronto three days later.

DeMar DeRozan scored 29 points and became Toronto's career scoring leader (10,290), passing Chris Bosh's 10,275 points. But the Raptors had their franchise-record, seven-game road winning streak snapped.

Golden State has gone 119 straight regular-season games without losing back-to-back contests since April 2015 and has won 15 in a row after a defeat, going 5-0 this season.

Spurs 119, Suns 98 LaMarcus Aldridge scored 27 points and San Antonio defeated Phoenix without leading scorer Kawhi Leonard.

After trailing by as many as 10 points, San Antonio forced seven turnovers while outscoring Phoenix 30-16 in the final quarter to capture its sixth straight win at home.

Tony Parker added 20 points and Pau Gasol had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Spurs, who played without Leonard for the first time this season. The 6-foot-7 forward, who had a stomach virus, was replaced in the lineup by Kyle Anderson.