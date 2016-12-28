Detroit triumph over Cleveland to end losing streak

AUBURN HILLS, Michigan -- Tobias Harris scored 21 points to help Detroit snap a five-game losing streak by beating Cleveland 106-90 in the NBA on Monday night while LeBron James sat out.

James missed his third game of the season, and Cleveland has lost all three. The Cavaliers had their five-game winning streak snapped in a match they never led.

Cleveland was playing its fifth game in seven days and coming off a thrilling win Sunday over Golden State. So James sat, and the Pistons took advantage.

Detroit scored the first eight points, led 50-44 at halftime and took control near the end of the third quarter. Harris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made 3-pointers early in the fourth, and the Pistons led 82-65.

Raptors 95, Trail Blazers 9 Kyle Lowry scored 27 points as the Toronto Raptors won their franchise-best seventh consecutive road game over the skidding Portland Trail Blazers.

Lowry, coming off a season-high 36 points last Friday at Utah, had 20 in the second half as the Raptors (22-8) handed Portland its sixth consecutive loss.

Toronto's DeMar DeRozan nearly had his first triple-double of the season, with 20 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Patrick Patterson scored 15, and Jonas Valanciunas had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

C.J. McCollum scored 27 points to lead Portland (13-20). The Blazers have lost 10 of 11.

Portland guard Damian Lillard sat out with a sprained ankle. Lillard, averaging 27 points per game, was injured last Friday against San Antonio.

Pelicans 111, Mavericks 104 Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds as New Orleans beat Dallas.

Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point shots and finished with 17 points for the Pelicans, who've won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.

Davis made four free throws and a 19-foot jumper in the final 2:12 and got his second block on Harrison Barnes' layup attempt with 22 seconds remaining.

Deron Williams scored 24 points for Dallas, while Wesley Matthews scored 17 and Seth Curry 16. Dirk Nowitzki, who's been nursing a sore right Achilles tendon, scored 10 points in 17 minutes but did not play in the second half.

Elsewhere, it was Rockets 131, Suns 115; Bulls 90, Pacers 85; Nuggets 106, Clippers 102; Kings 100, 76ers 100; Wizards 107, Bucks 102; Timberwolves 104, Hawks 90; Magic 112, Grizzlies 102; and Nets 120, Hornets 118.