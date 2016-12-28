|
NBA notes officiating errors in Cavs' narrow win over Warriors
AP
December 28, 2016, 7:00 am TWN
LOS ANGELES -- The Cleveland Cavaliers received a couple of Christmas gifts from game officials in their thrilling 109-108 holiday triumph over the Golden State Warriors, the NBA said Monday.
In their latest "Last Two Minutes Report" detailing officiating errors late in games, the league said Cleveland's Richard Jefferson should have been called for a foul with 3.1 seconds remaining after his foot made contact with that of Kevin Durant, affecting the Golden State star's speed, quickness, balance and rhythm.
Durant ended up sprawled on the court, unable to connect on a potential game-winner.
"I fell," Durant said Sunday, "and I didn't fall on my own."
Jefferson, however, said the officials made the right call.
"We all think we're fouled on every play in every single game," Jefferson said.
The NBA Finals rematch between the league powerhouses was the most-streamed NBA Christmas Day game ever, generating 359,000 unique viewers, according to Nielsen Company figures released Monday by ABC sister network ESPN.
The game averaged a hefty 10.163 million viewers via the ABC broadcast and streaming combined.
The NBA champion Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter, courtesy of such Cleveland crowd-pleasing plays as LeBron James's monster dunk with 1:43 remaining which put the Cavs up 105-103 -- their first lead since the first quarter.
"King" James hung on the rim and flexed his arms -- a move that the league acknowledged Monday in the officiating report should have seen him handed a technical foul for "deliberately hanging on the rim" after the dunk was completed.
