LeBron James' block in The Finals is the play of 2016

6. Nerves of steel

On the LPGA Tour, teens aren't afraid of the moment. Lydia Ko, 19, and Brooke Henderson, 18, went to a playoff to decide the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. And on the first extra hole, Henderson stood with a 7-iron in her hands, 158 yards from the hole. She knocked the approach within 3 feet, made the birdie putt and captured her first major title. "Like winning the Stanley Cup," the budding Canadian star said.

5. A skate-off winner

They made it look so easy. Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby won the faceoff in overtime of Game 2 of the Stanley Cup final against San Jose, played it back to Kris Letang, who found Conor Sheary — who fired the puck between the legs of oncoming defender Justin Braun and scored to give the Penguins a 2-1 win in the game and 2-0 lead in the series . The Penguins would take the Stanley Cup in six games.

4. For you, Jose

Dee Gordon of the Miami Marlins hit one home run in 2016. It was of the you-cannot-make-this-up variety — and it will forever live in Marlins lore. It was the first at-bat for the Marlins after the death of ace pitcher Jose Fernandez in a boating accident. Gordon, a lefty hitter, started on the right side of the plate as part of his Fernandez tribute.

After moving back to the left side, he hit a ball farther than he ever has, while wearing a "Fernandez 16" jersey. Even some of the New York Mets were in tears, and the Mets tweeted out "BiggerThanBaseball."