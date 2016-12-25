Westbrook leads Thunder past Celtics

BOSTON -- Russell Westbrook had his 14th triple-double of the season and his third straight 40-point game, finishing with 45 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-112 victory over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

Westbrook missed his first five shots but scored the last seven points of the first half as the Thunder turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead. He scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, including eight straight during a 10-0 run that flipped a 104-100 deficit into a six-point lead.

Rookie Domantas Sabonis topped his career high by halftime and finished with 20 points for Oklahoma City. Enes Kanter also had 20 points. Isaiah Thomas had 34 points and 10 assists for Boston.

Warriors 119, Pistons 113

Draymond Green made a tiebreaking dunk with 1:31 left and Kevin Durant overcame foul trouble to score 32 points, lifting Golden State past Detroit.

The NBA-leading Warriors have won seven straight, rolling with their new star, Durant, as they head into their Christmas NBA Finals rematch in Cleveland. The Pistons have lost five in a row.

Cavaliers 119, Nets 99 LeBron James scored 19 points, Kevin Love added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Cleveland rolled past Brooklyn.

The defending champion Cavaliers (22-6) never trailed against the Nets and built a 46-point lead in the third quarter. The lopsided margin gave the Cavaliers a chance to rest their stars heading into their Sunday showdown against Golden State.

Grizzlies 115, Rockets 109

Mike Conley scored 24 points and Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol each added 16 to help Memphis beat Houston.

Memphis snapped a three-game home skid and ended Houston's road winning streak at five.

Pelicans 91, Heat 87

Anthony Davis had 28 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and four blocked shots, and New Orleans overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Miami Heat 91-87 on Friday night.

Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds after halftime to lead the comeback effort. Jrue Holiday added 22 points for the Pelicans. Goran Dragic scored 23 points for Miami.

Spurs 110, Trail Blazers 90 Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and San Antonio handed Portland its fifth straight loss despite resting key players.

Patty Mills added 23 points, and former Blazer LaMarcus Aldridge had 18 points and 14 rebounds. The Spurs rested Pau Gasol, Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili.

Kings 109, Timberwolves 105 DeMarcus Cousins scored 21 of his 32 points in the second half and Sacramento rallied to beat Minnesota.