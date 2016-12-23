Cleveland heap more misery on Milwaukee

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kyrie Irving had 31 points and a career-high 13 assists, and LeBron James scored 29 as the Cleveland Cavaliers won their second game in two nights over the Milwaukee Bucks, 113-102 on Wednesday despite being without two starters.

The NBA champs were not at full strength as Kevin Love didn't dress for the second straight game with a bruised left knee, and J.R. Smith sat out after breaking his right thumb Tuesday at Milwaukee.

Smith needs surgery, and the Cavs won't have a timetable on his return until after the operation.

They were barely missed as Cleveland won for the eighth time in nine games. The only loss in that stretch was last week at Memphis when James, Irving and Love stayed home to rest.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 28 points and Jabari Parker 27 for the Bucks, who took the Cavs to overtime at home but fell behind by 21 in the fourth quarter this time and couldn't come back.

Wizards 107, Bulls 97 John Wall had 23 points and nine assists, and Washington rallied past Chicago for its third road victory of the season.

Trey Burke and Marcus Thornton came off the Washington bench to spark a decisive fourth-quarter burst. Chicago closed to 97-93 with less than 3 minutes left, but Bradley Beal, Marcin Gortat and Wall followed with baskets to seal it.

Beal finished with 21 points, while Gortat had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Burke scored 10.

Jimmy Butler led a balanced Bulls offense with 20 points, and Dwyane Wade added 19. Rajon Rondo had 10 assists.

Grizzlies 98, Pistons 86 Marc Gasol matched a career high with 38 points on 14-of-17 shooting, and Memphis beat Detroit in a matchup of slumping teams.

The Grizzlies ended their three-game losing streak, while Detroit dropped its fourth straight.

Memphis was boosted by the return of Chandler Parsons, who missed the previous 17 games with a bone bruise on his left knee. He had two points and two rebounds in 15 minutes.

Jon Leuer and Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 18 points apiece. Andre Drummond had 13 points and 19 rebounds.

Timberwolves 92, Hawks 84 Andrew Wiggins scored 19 points and Karl-Anthony Towns had 17 points and 18 rebounds in Minnesota's victory over Atlanta.