Westbrook leads Thunder past Suns 114-101

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Russell Westbrook had a career-high 22 assists in his 50th triple-double, helping the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Phoenix Suns 114-101 on Saturday.

Westbrook also had 26 points and 11 rebounds in his 13th triple-double of the season. He had gone three games without one, yet the league's leading scorer continues to average double figures in points, rebounds and assists.

Steven Adams had 19 points and seven rebounds and Enes Kanter added 12 points for Oklahoma City, which had dropped two in a row. Thunder guard Victor Oladipo, the team's No. 2 scorer for the season, missed his third straight game with a right wrist sprain.

Devin Booker scored 31 points for the Suns, who have lost six of eight.

Cavaliers 119, Lakers 108 LeBron James scored 16 points in the fourth quarter while Kyrie Irving matched a career high with 12 assists as the refreshed Cavaliers finally put away the Lakers in the fourth quarter.

Kevin Love had 27 points and a season-high 17 rebounds, leading the Cavs to their sixth win in seven games.

The Cavs were back at full strength after coach Tyronn Lue left James, Love and Irving behind earlier this week for a game in Memphis, a decision that sparked some criticism as fans were denied a chance to see the three stars and Cleveland lost.

Irving looked more like himself in his first game in a week, adding 21 points as the Cavs improved to 19-6.

Nick Young made eight 3-pointers and scored a season-high 32 for the Lakers, who snapped an eight-game losing streak on Friday in Philadelphia.

Hornets 107, Hawks 99 Marvin Williams and Marco Belinelli each scored 19 points as Charlotte snapped a four-game losing streak.

Kemba Walker had 18 points and 10 assists for Charlotte, which grabbed control with a big second quarter. Cody Zeller finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. had 21 points for Atlanta and Paul Millsap scored 14 of his 20 points in the third quarter. Dwight Howard grabbed a season-high 23 rebounds, three shy of his career best.

The Hawks have lost five of six at home and 12 of 16 overall, a freefall since starting the season 9-2 and tying for the Eastern Conference lead.

Pacers 105, Pistons 90 Paul George scored 26 points and Jeff Teague added 19, helping Indiana to the road win.

The Pacers had six players score in double figures and shot 48 percent from the field while stopping a two-game slide. Glenn Robinson III had 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Thaddeus Young also scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 20 points for Detroit and Reggie Jackson finished with 19 points and 10 assists. Tobias Harris added 13 points and Andre Drummond grabbed 15 rebounds.

The Pistons shot 38 percent from the field in their third loss in four games.

Elsewhere, it was Rockets 111, Timberwolves 109, OT; Warriors 135, Trail Blazers 90; and Nuggets 127, Knicks 114.