Harden triple-double sinks PelicansV

HOUSTON -- james Harden had his sixth triple-double of the season and the Houston Rockets made an NBA-record 24 3-pointers in a 122-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday.

Harden had 29 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds for his 15th career triple-double, passing Hakeem Olajuwon for the most in franchise history.

Ryan Anderson made Houston's 24th 3-pointer with 32 seconds remaining, and the crowd roared in celebration of the record.

In picking up its ninth straight win, the Rockets attempted 61 3s — making 39.3 percent — to shatter their own record of 50 tries set earlier this season. They broke the NBA record for 3s made in a game, shared by Houston in 2013 and Orlando in 2009.

Eric Gordon added 29 points on 7-for-12 shooting from 3 for the Rockets.

Anthony Davis scored 19 points in 22 minutes for New Orleans.

HAWKS 125, RAPTORS 121

Dwight Howard had 27 points and 15 rebounds, Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Atlanta snapped Toronto's four-game win streak.

Kyle Korver had a season-high 19 points, including a season-best six 3-pointers, for Atlanta. Howard's double-double was his 17th of the season.

DeMar DeRozan had 34 points for the Raptors, while Kyle Lowry added 27.

Down 113-97 with 7:10 to go, the Raptors went on a 14-4 run to get within six points on DeRozan's dunk with 3:47 to play. The teams then exchanged the next six baskets. Schroder converted a free throw with 6.7 seconds left to re-establish a four-point Atlanta edge, and Lowry's miss on a 3 with 1.9 seconds left ended Toronto's comeback effort.

WIZARDS 122, PISTONS 108

John Wall had 29 points and 11 assists, leading a Washington offense that committed a season-low five turnovers against Detroit.

Bradley Beal added 25 points and Marcin Gortat had 12 to go with 14 rebounds for Washington, which also set a season high for points in its fourth win in five games.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 24 points to lead the Pistons. Andre Drummond added 13 points and 12 rebounds on a night when the teams combined for 11 players in double figures

The Pistons began the day as the league's leader in fewest turnovers per game and only had nine against the Wizards. But the league's second-best defensive team trailed most of the evening and by double digits for almost all of the second half.

Bucks 95, Bulls 69 Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, and Milwaukee routed Chicago for a sweep of their home-and-home series.

Greg Monroe added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and fellow reserve Mirza Teletovic finished with 13 points. The Bucks (13-12) had dropped four of five before the pair of wins against the Bulls.