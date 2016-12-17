Antetokounmpo grabs 30 as Bucks beat Bulls

MILWAUKEE -- Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points and Jabari Parker added 28 to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 108-97 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night.

Milwaukee led the entire game and held a 24-point advantage early in the fourth quarter but had to hold on to snap a three-game losing streak, its longest of the season.

Antetokounmpo has totaled 88 points and 35 rebounds in his last three games, and Parker has reached at least 27 points in four of his past five.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games and dropped its third straight on the road despite 21 points from Jimmy Butler and 20 from Dwyane Wade. The Bulls also got 19 points from Taj Gibson in the opener of a home-and-home between the teams on back-to-back nights.

Warriors 103, Knicks 90 Klay Thompson scored 25 points, JaVale McGee added a season-best 17 and Golden State put on an another spectacular passing display to beat the undermanned New York Knicks.

Kevin Durant had 15 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists, and Stephen Curry pulled down a season-high 10 rebounds to go with eight points and eight assists against a New York team missing stars Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose.

The Warriors had 36 assists on their initial 36 baskets -- all 26 in the first half -- and all 11 players who appeared in the first half scored in Golden State's fifth straight win over New York. The Warriors wound up with 41 assists and held a 57-49 rebounding advantage.

Justin Holiday had 15 points off the bench for the late-arriving Knicks, whose second bus was delayed coming from San Francisco in a downpour.

Anthony said he bruised his shoulder diving for a ball Sunday against the Lakers. Rose had a sore lower back.

Pelicans 102, Pacers 95 Anthony Davis had 35 points, 16 rebounds and five blocked shots, rookie Buddy Hield scored a career-high 21 and New Orleans defeated Indiana.

Davis highlighted a dynamic performance with two 3-pointers and a couple of driving dunks. He was at his best during a pivotal 15-0 Pelicans run inside the final 5 minutes, when he converted a three-point play on a dunk, hit a 3, added four free throws and blocked two shots.

Jrue Holiday, who started the surge with a driving layup, had 16 points.

Myles Turner scored 26 on 11-of-14 shooting for Indiana, but the Pacers missed eight straight shots during a 4-minute scoring drought late in the fourth quarter.