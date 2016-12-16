Raptors claw way to 4th consecutive win

PHILADELPHIA -- DeMar DeRozan scored 31 points and Kyle Lowry added 20 in his Philadelphia homecoming to help Toronto win its fourth straight as the Raptors beat the 76ers 123-114..

DeRozan had 31 points through three quarters in his second consecutive 30-point game. The Atlantic Division-leading Raptors (18-7) have won 10 of 11 and are 11 games over .500 for the first time this season.

The 76ers were trying to win three straight games for the first time since taking four in a row from Dec. 29, 2013-Jan. 4, 2014.

Robert Covington led the Sixers with 26 points.

Rockets 132, Kings 98 James Harden had a triple-double — 15 points, 14 assists and 11 rebounds — in just three quarters to lead Houston past depleted Sacramento for its eighth straight win.

The Rockets have the longest current winning streak in the NBA and the team's longest since 2014.

It was Harden's fifth triple-double this season and the 14th of his career, which ties him with Hakeem Olajuwon for most in franchise history.

The Kings played without three starters: Rudy Gay (hip flexor strain) and Ben McLemore (left quadriceps contusion) were out with injuries, and DeMarcus Cousins received a planned day of rest. Sacramento was led by Garrett Temple's 20 points.

Ryan Anderson had 22 points and Sam Dekker scored a career-high 19 for Houston.

Wizards 109, Hornets 106 John Wall and Bradley Beal combined for 19 of their 45 points in the third quarter, Washington's highest-scoring period this season, and the Wizards came back to beat the Charlotte Hornets 109-106 Wednesday night, handing the Southeast Division leaders their third consecutive loss.

Wall, wearing bright orange neon shoes, outplayed Hornets star Kemba Walker, finishing with more points (25-17) and assists (10-9), along with seven steals to become Washington's franchise leader in that category.

Beal, 0 for 6 in the first half, took over for part of the third, scoring 11 points, mostly via a trio of 3s, and finished with 20 points and a career-high nine assists.