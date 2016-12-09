LeBron scores 25 as Cavs rout Knicks

LeBron James scored 25 points, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love also surpassed 20, and the Cleveland Cavaliers crushed the New York Knicks 126-94 on Wednesday.

James had nothing to say Wednesday morning about Knicks President Phil Jackson and not much more about his decision to not stay with the team in a Donald Trump-branded hotel, but he and the Cavs made a loud statement at Madison Square Garden.

It was their second straight win after a three-game skid, and they handed the Knicks their worst loss of the season. Irving led Cleveland with 28 points, and Love scored 21, 16 in the first quarter.

Brandon Jennings scored 16 points for the Knicks. He started for Derrick Rose, who missed his first game of the season with lower back pain.

It was the first meeting since James was angered when Jackson referred to his friends and business partners as a "posse" last month in an ESPN interview. James refused to answer questions at the Cavs' shootaround about Jackson, who watched the game from his usual seat a few rows back of center court.

New York had its four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time in 10 games.

Warriors 115, Clippers 98 Klay Thompson scored 24 points, Draymond Green added 22 points and the Warriors routed the Clippers for their seventh straight win over Los Angeles.

Stephen Curry had 19 points for Golden State, and Kevin Durant, who came in averaging a team-best 27 points, was held to 16 on 5-of-17 shooting.

Bucks 115, Trail Blazers 107 Giannis Antetokounmpo had his second triple-double of the season to lead Milwaukee past Portland.

Antetokounmpo had 15 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his seventh career triple-double — second-most in franchise history — and is the only NBA player averaging at least 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two blocks and two steals this season.

Elsewhere, it was Rockets 134, Lakers 95; Kings 120, Mavericks 89; Pacers 109, Suns 94; Celtics 117, Magic 87; Nets 116, Nuggets 111; Hornets 87, Pistons 77; and Hawks 103, Heat 95.