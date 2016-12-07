Klay Thompson leads Warriors past Pacers

OAKLAND, California -- Golden State's Klay Thompson had 60 points, an NBA season high and the most by a Warriors player in 42 years, as the hosts whipped Indiana 142-106 on Monday.

Thompson scored 40 by halftime in just 18-plus minutes. He had a career-best 60 points through three quarters and called it a night, sitting down with 1:22 left in the period.

Golden State is a game ahead of San Antonio for the Western Conference's best record, after the Spurs pulled off a come-from-behind win against Milwaukee, aided by a late goaltending call.

Cleveland, which is setting the pace in the East, won a tight game at Toronto while Houston hung on to edge Boston when a Celtics shot on the buzzer went astray.

Thompson joined Hall of Famers Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks as the only Warriors to score 60 points in a game. Barry was the last to do so, going off for 64 in a 1974 game against Portland.

Thompson shot 21 for 33 and 8 of 14 on 3-pointers and converted 10 of 11 free throws in 29 minutes.

Kevin Durant added 20 points for Golden State in another display of impressive passing. The Warriors' 15 first-quarter assists matched a club record and they wound up with 45 total — two off the franchise record.

San Antonio's LaMarcus Aldridge was credited for the go-ahead basket with 21.2 seconds left after Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo was whistled for goaltending and the Spurs won 97-96 at the Bucks.

The hosts had one last shot to retake the lead, but Mirza Teletovic missed an open 3-pointer from the right corner with 3.9 seconds left. Aldridge secured the rebound and the Spurs ran out the clock.

San Antonio's record of 12 straight road wins to start the season looked over when Milwaukee took an early 15-point lead but the Spurs rallied to push that streak to 13.