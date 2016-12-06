Pacers shake off road blues to deny Clippers

LOS ANGELES -- Indiana set aside it road blues by rallying from 15 points down and pulling off a surprise 111-102 win at the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Clippers, coming off a road trip they split 3-3, would have been confident of a home victory against an Indiana team that had won only one away game all season, but instead suffered a defeat that dropped them two games off the pace set by Pacific Division leader Golden State.

Indiana had an even spread of contributors, unlike at Oklahoma City, where Russell Westbrook notched his fifth consecutive triple-double, becoming the first man since Michael Jordan to achieve that feat, and leading the Thunder past New Orleans.

Indian's Thaddeus Young scored 17 points and Paul George scored 16 in his return after missing four of the previous five games with a sore left ankle and back.

Blake Griffin had 24 points and 16 rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost twice to the Pacers in quick succession following a 91-70 reverse at Indiana last week.

Oklahoma City beat New Orleans 101-92, with Westbrook matching the triple-double run set by Jordan in 1989 when the former Chicago great had seven in a row.

Westbrook finished with 28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists. The Thunder has won all five games during Westbrook's triple-double stretch. It was his 10th triple-double of the season and the 47th of his career.

Enes Kanter had 17 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Anthony Davis, the league's leading scorer, had 37 points and 15 rebounds for the Pelicans.

Orlando's Serge Ibaka scored 21 points to help the Magic win 98-92 against a Detroit team that lost despite the return of Reggie Jackson from injury for his first game of the season.

New York gave up nearly all of a 21-point lead before steadying in the final stages and beating Sacramento 106-98, led by 20 points each from Derrick Rose and Carmelo Anthony.