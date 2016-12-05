Curry leads Warriors over Suns

OAKLAND, California -- Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 31 points in the third quarter and the Golden State Warriors ran their NBA-record streak of regular season games without consecutive losses to 106 by beating the Phoenix Suns 138-109 on Saturday night.

"It's an incredible mark of consistency," said coach Steve Kerr, who spoke in depth before the game about his admission to using marijuana for chronic back pain.

Curry hit five 3-pointers and Klay Thompson added 26 points and a season-high six 3s. Kevin Durant had 20 points and eight assists, and Draymond Green a season-best 13 assists to go with nine points.

While Curry and Green could not remember their last regular season back-to-back losses, they came in April 2015 to San Antonio and New Orleans during its championship season.

The Warriors realize how remarkable it is, that brilliant, NBA-best ability to bounce back. You bet this bunch gets mad about losing.

"We're a bunch of real pros. We don't have letups that often, but when we do we respond the best we can," Klay Thompson said. "I thought tonight was a perfect example of that. I don't know how long we can keep that streak alive. It's really impressive, I'm not going to lie. It's something we're really proud of because it shows the world that we respond when we have an off night. The other night was one of those and tonight we made up for it."

The Warriors beat Phoenix for the 10th straight time, the longest winning streak by either team in the series, and 11th in a row at home.

In Memphis, Troy Daniels scored a career-high 31 points as the Grizzlies hung on for a 103-100 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night after Julius Randle missed three free throws with 5.9 seconds left.

Lou Williams converted a three-point play with 51 seconds remaining to pull the Lakers within one possession, and they had a chance to tie when Gasol fouled Randle on a 3-point attempt.

Daniels shot 12 of 23 from the field, including 6 of 12 from 3-point range. Marc Gasol had 19 points, and JaMychal Green added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Williams scored a season-best 40 points for the Lakers.

In Charlotte, Andrew Wiggins scored 29 points, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 27 points and 15 rebounds as Minnesota erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Charlotte 125-120 in overtime.

Zack LaVine added 17 points and Ricky Rubio had nine points and 12 assists for the Timberwolves. They snapped a four-game losing streak and avoided being swept by the Hornets for the third straight season.

In other games, Toronto routed the visiting Atlanta 128-84, Dallas won 107-82 at home to Chicago, Boston won 107-106 at Philadelphia, Portland won 99-92 at home to Miami, Utah beat the visiting Denver 105-98, and Milwaukee won at home to Brooklyn 112-103.