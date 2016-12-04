Bulls' 111-105 victory hands Cavaliers a 3rd straight defeat

CHICAGO -- Chicago beat slumping Cleveland 111-105 on Friday to narrow the gap between the Central Division heavyweights to two games, with Jimmy Butler leading the way with 26 points.

It was the third straight defeat for the reigning league champions after having started the season an impressive 13-2.

Toronto also holds a two game lead in the Atlantic Division after routing the Los Angeles Lakers in their largest win of the season.

In the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Clippers won comfortably at New Orleans, while San Antonio re-established its three-game break in the Southwest by recovering from a slow start and narrowly beating Washington.

Chicago's Dwyane Wade had 24 points for the Bulls, who dominated Cleveland 78-60 in the key, and won despite sinking of 3 of 18 3-point attempts.

The Bulls used a strong third quarter to turn a one-point halftime deficit into an 88-80 lead. And they withstood several pushes in the fourth to knock off the defending NBA champions.

LeBron James, who turned up in a Chicago Cubs jersey after losing a bet with Wade on the outcome of baseball's World Series, scored 27 points for the Cavaliers.

Toronto made it five straight wins by cruising past the Lakers 113-80.

Kyle Lowry had 24 points, going 6 of 9 on 3-point attempts as the Raptors beat the Lakers for the fourth straight time and set a new season high for winning margin, bettering the 27-point win against Philadelphia five weeks earlier.

DeMar DeRozan and Norman Powell both added 16 points for Toronto.

Brandon Ingram had 17 points for the Lakers.

Los Angeles' Blake Griffin had 27 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Clippers to a 114-96 win at New Orleans.

Chris Paul had 17 points and 13 assists for the Clippers, who backed up their win at Cleveland on Thursday and moved within one win of Pacific Division leader Golden State.

Anthony Davis hurt his right shoulder but played through it, scoring 21 points for New Orleans.