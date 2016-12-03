Rockets top Warriors 132-127 in double OT

OAKLAND, California -- Houston outlasted Golden State in double overtime 132-127 and ended the Warriors' 12-game winning streak on Thursday, led by a triple double from James Harden.

Harden notched his fourth triple-double of the season with 29 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists as the Rockets ended a run of eight straight losses to the Warriors.

Golden State's lead in the Pacific Division was cut to 1-1/2 games ahead of the Los Angeles Clippers, who won convincingly at reigning champion Cleveland.

Elsewhere, Marc Gasol slotted two late free throws to lift Memphis over Orlando.

Houston's Harden put the Rockets ahead on a 30-foot shot with 3:12 left in the second overtime and hit a pair of free throws with 2:10 to go following a flagrant foul on Draymond Green.

Eric Gordon followed Harden's free throws with a floating jumper and scored 23 off the bench.

Golden State's Stephen Curry fouled out with 3:25 left in the last extra session when he was whistled for a charge. He finished with 28 points.

Ryan Anderson also scored 29 with five 3-pointers and the teams combined to shoot 88 3s, 44 apiece.

Kevin Durant matched his season high with 39 points to go with 13 rebounds while Ryan Anderson had 29 with five 3-pointers as both teams ended the contest with 44 3-pointers.

Elsewhere, it was Clippers 113, Cavaliers 94; Hornets 97, Mavericks 87; Grizzlies 95, Magic 94; and Bucks 111, Nets 93.