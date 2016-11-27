Spurs beat Celtics to make it 8 in a row

BOSTON -- San Antonio made it eight straight wins with a 109-103 victory at Boston on Saturday, led by 25 points and 10 rebounds from Kawhi Leonard.

The Spurs stayed three games clear atop the Southwest Division and a game behind the overall Western Conference leader Golden State, which moved clear with a comfortable win at an injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors leapfrogged the Los Angeles Clippers, who lost at Detroit, while Utah cruised past Atlanta, holding the Hawks to just 68 points.

San Antonio's Patty Mills scored 19, including a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left after the Celtics made it a one-possession game.

The Spurs improved to 9-0 on the road this season and beat Boston for the 10th straight time.

Isaiah Thomas scored 24 points for the Celtics, who had won their previous three.

Golden State's Kevin Durant had 29 points as the Warriors won 109-85 at the Lakers, beating them for the second time in three days.

Stephen Curry scored 24 points in the Warriors' 10th consecutive victory.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points for the Lakers, who played without injured starters Julius Randle, Nick Young and D'Angelo Russell.

Detroit continued its sharp home form by beating the Clippers 108-97. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope had 16 points and a career-high 10 assists for the Pistons, who are 7-2 at home as opposed to 1-7 on the road.

Marcus Morris scored 17 points as the Pistons had six players finish in double figures for points.

J.J. Redick and Blake Griffith each had 24 points for the Clippers, who had won all their previous seven home games.

Utah's Gordon Hayward scored 24 points in a 95-68 win for the Jazz against Atlanta.

Hayward was unstoppable early and started the game making his first six shots. Utah used a 23-2 run early in the fourth quarter to put the game away as George Hill (23 points) hit a pair 3-pointers and Rudy Gobert converted a three-point play.

Dennis Schroder scored a team-high 16 for the Hawks, who shot just 31.3 percent from the field.

Houston set an NBA record with 50 3-point attempts in a 117-104 win at Sacramento.

The Rockets sank eight 3s in the first quarter and went 21 of 50 from beyond the arc, coming close to the NBA game record of 23.

James Harden had 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in his fourth triple-double of the season, while Trevor Ariza added 18 points for the Rockets, who have won eight of their past nine against the Kings.

DeMarcus Cousins had 32 points for Sacramento despite being hindered by foul trouble much of the second half.

New York's Carmelo Anthony scored a season-high 35 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 3.1 seconds left in overtime, giving the Knicks a 113-11 victory over Charlotte.

Derrick Rose added 16 points and blocked a 3-point attempt that would have won it just before the buzzer, helping New York extend its home winning streak to six games.

Marco Belinelli scored 19 points for the Hornets, who have lost four straight.