Champions stunned in 2nd-round opener

SAN DIEGO -- The Dominican Republic suffered their first World Baseball Classic defeat in eight years on Tuesday after being downed 3-1 by Puerto Rico in their opening second round game in San Diego.

The defending champions, who became the only team in history to go through the tournament unbeaten en route to the 2013 crown, were undone by Puerto Rico's deep bullpen and a superb display by veteran catcher Yadier Molina.

Molina bludgeoned a home run, drove two more runs and captured a baserunner at a key stage late in the game to help bring Puerto Rico home in a tense Pool F opener at Petco Park.

The Puerto Rico win ended an 11-game winning streak in the competition for the Dominican Republic, and left Puerto Rico dreaming of a place in the semi-finals in Los Angeles.

In contrast to their free-scoring performances in the first round, when they averaged more than nine runs per game, Puerto Rico were made to work harder against the champions.

The Dominican Republic meanwhile, who had also racked up the runs in the first round, with 26 in three games, were held to just six hits.

They looked to be clicking into gear when Nelson Cruz belted a leadoff homer in the second inning.