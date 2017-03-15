|
WBC uproar as Mexico suddenly eliminated
|
AFP March 15, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
MEXICO CITY -- The World Baseball Classic erupted in controversy Monday after Mexico were eliminated after an unsuccessful protest over a rules mix-up.
Mexico believed they had done enough to earn a place in Monday's playoff; however, Mexico were informed early Monday by organizers that Venezuela would in fact advance to the playoff against the Italians. The decision hinged on a key ruling regarding average runs conceded per inning in head-to-head group play.
News of the rule interpretation
infuriated Mexican players and officials who claimed they had been given
contrary advice before Sunday's game. Both the official Twitter accounts of the World Baseball Classic and Major League Baseball stated that Mexico would advance to Monday's tiebreaker with Italy. Both posts were later deleted.
Mexico's Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez took to Twitter to vent his fury at the blunder.
"We were told before the game if we win by two, we play tomorrow (Monday)," Gonzalez wrote, criticizing the methodology that saw Venezuela advance to the playoff instead of Mexico.
"We win by two and lose by one, Venezuela loses by 2 and wins by 1? Way to set up a tournament," Gonzalez added, directing barbs at Major League Baseball.
"Looks like some rules makers cannot go by their own rules," he wrote.
To add insult to injury, Venezuela later took full advantage of their reprieve to defeat Italy 4-3 and squeeze into the second round.
The Italians edged into a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Chicago Cubs prospect John Andreoli scampered home after Daniel Descalso's single.
Venezuela then leveled in the top of the sixth inning with Ender Inciarte singling to right field.
Italy regained the lead though in the seventh with Andreoli's home run. That was canceled out in the top of the ninth though by Miguel Cabrera's homer, and Venezuela soon went 4-2 ahead thanks to runs from Rougned Odor and Yangervis Solarte.
|
