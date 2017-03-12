House leaves in ambulance after taking liner off head

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Toronto Blue Jays reliever T.J. House was taken off the field in an ambulance Friday after being hit on the head by a line drive in the ninth inning of a spring training game against the Detroit Tigers.

House was talking before the ambulance left the field in Lakeland, Florida, Toronto manager John Gibbons said.

The Blue Jays said Friday night that test results at Lakeland Regional Medical Center were normal, and that House would remain hospitalized overnight for observation.

Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said House's injury was among the scariest things he had witnessed in a baseball game.

"When I went out there, his face was in his glove," Ausmus said. "There was blood on his face, blood in the glove -- everything."

The pitcher was hit on the back of the head by a ball off the bat of John Hicks. The ball ricocheted about 30 feet into the air before being caught by catcher Mike Ohlman.

House fell to his stomach and was face down on the mound for nearly 20 minutes while being tended to by trainers. House was put onto a stretcher and gave a thumbs-up to the crowd as he was placed into an ambulance for transport to a hospital.

Cuts

Clint Frazier's flowing locks of red hair are gone, replaced by a short, curly look after a barber visited the Yankees' spring training clubhouse at around 7:15 a.m. The touted prospect made the decision after meeting Thursday with manager Joe Girardi.

"I just felt like it had become somewhat of a focus at camp for him, becoming a distraction and I didn't want it to be anymore," Girardi said.

The Yankees have had rules since the early 1970s banning long hair and most facial hair, a policy put in place by owner George Steinbrenner. Frazier cut his hair after the Yankees acquired him from Cleveland on Aug. 1 in the Andrew Miller deal, then let it grow during the offseason.

"After thinking to myself and talking to a few people, I finally came to the agreement that it's just time to look like everyone else around here," Frazier said. "I like my hair but I love playing for this organization more."