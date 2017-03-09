|
Defeated after a good fight
CNA March 9, 2017, 12:26 am TWN
CNA -- Late yesterday Chinese Taipei suffered another loss at the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC), losing 5-6 to the Netherlands. While both teams started off at around the same pace, with Taipei taking the lead with 5-4 by the 5th inning, the Netherlands tied the game in 8th and secured a win with one more run to home base in the 9th. Unlike the embarrassing loss at the hands of Israel on Tuesday, Chinese Taipei put up a good fight yesterday with Chinatrust Brothers Outfielder Chang Chih-hao (張志豪) hitting a home run that sent two runners home. The national team will face off against host country South Korea in the Gocheok Sky Dome at 6:30 p.m. today.
