Cardinals trounce Marlins, Red Sox beat Nats 5-3

Adam Wainwright threw three scoreless innings and Jhonny Peralta drove in two runs with a double and triple. Dexter Fowler added two hits for St. Louis.

Marlins starter Tom Koehler gave up three earned runs on five hits and two walks over three innings.

Red Sox 5, Nationals 3 Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez both hit solo home runs off Washington starter Joe Ross. Pablo Sandoval had a two-run single for Boston.

Red Sox starter Eduardo Rodriguez allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk over three innings.

Reigning NL Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer threw a live batting practice session for the first time this spring as he rehabs a stress fracture in the lower knuckle of his right ring finger.

Pirates 6, Braves 3 Pirates prospect Jose Osuna hit his third home run this season. Atlanta starter Jaime Garcia gave up two runs on two hits and two walks and struck out four over two innings.

Yankees 7, Rays 6, 10 Innings CC Sabathia pitched two shutout innings for the Yankees. Adam Warren took over and gave up two earned runs on four hits and a walk over three innings. Chris Carter had an RBI single and Tyler Wade singled home Pete Kozma for the game-winner.

Rays starter Jake Odorizzi allowed an earned run on five hits, striking out four, over two innings. Willy Adames and Corey Dickerson hit solo home runs for Tampa Bay.

Phillies 11, Tigers 6 Tigers starter Justin Verlander gave up one earned run on four hits and two walks in three innings. Andrew Romine had three hits.

Brock Stassi hit his third home run this spring, a grand slam. Phillies starter Aaron Nola went two innings and allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk.

Canada 7, Blue Jays 1 Former ace closer Eric Gagne worked around a hit and walk in one scoreless inning for Team Canada during a tuneup for the World Baseball Classic. At 41, he hasn't pitched in the majors since 2008. His fastball consistently hit 93 mph, and Gagne is hoping a solid performance in the tournament could spur a comeback in the big leagues.

Orioles 5, Dominican Republic 4 Baltimore star Manny Machado was hitless while playing third base for the Dominican Republic team. The Orioles scored twice against Dellin Betances, who walked two and gave up a hit.

Pitchers in the World Baseball Classic are limited in how much they can throw, so the Orioles gave minor leaguer Jefri Hernandez to the Dominican side — he then gave up two runs in the bottom of the ninth, making a throwing error and tossing a game-ending wild pitch.