News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
App
International Edition

Sunday

March, 5, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

The Cleveland Indians will be without their top two catchers for at least four days next week.
AP  March 5, 2017, 6:59 am TWN
Roberto Perez will be playing for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, and Yan Gomes is going home to Tennessee on Monday to be with his wife as they expect the birth of a child.

That will leave the Indians, who have 10 players on WBC rosters, short of catchers.

``It isn't good,'' manager Terry Francona said. ``(Erik Kratz) will get an extended look. That's good. You always have to take a negative and turn it into a positive.''

The Indians have asked Puerto Rico's manager, Edwin Rodriguez, to use Francisco Lindor only at shortstop or designated hitter.

``It was a strong request,'' Francona said. ``We wouldn't do that here _ that's putting him in a difficult spot. Edwin handles things really well. He's a stand-up guy.''

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search