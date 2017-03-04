World Baseball Classic growing slowly, but far from mature

NEW YORK, AP

The World Baseball Classic returns Monday for its fourth edition, growing slowly yet still far from rising to the prominence of soccer's World Cup or the Olympics.

South Korea hosts Israel at the opener of the 16-nation tournament in Seoul, and the Dominican Republic starts its title defense March 9 against Canada in Miami.

"The tournament remains very much in the early innings of its development," Chris Park, Major League Baseball's senior vice president of growth, strategy and international, said Thursday at a Yankee Stadium news conference. "Our ultimate ambition is to watch and supervise this tournament as it matures into a truly global platform for our game and a real competitor with the top international tournaments around the world."

First-round games also are being played at Tokyo and Guadalajara, Mexico; and second-round games at San Diego and Tokyo. The championship round is at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles from March 20-22.

The United States, which failed to finish better than fourth under managers Buck Martinez, Davey Johnson and Joe Torre, is led this year by Jim Leyland and starts play March 10 versus Colombia in Miami.

The 2013 championship on the MLB Network averaged 843,000 viewers; it was the most-watched sporting event in the Dominican Republic in at least a decade, averaging an 11.2 rating on CDN. And in Puerto Rico, there was a combined 39.0 rating for telecasts on Telemundo, MLB Network and ESPN Deportes.

"Let's see if their success will translate to more people watching," said broadcaster Al Leiter, a pitcher on the 2006 U.S. team.

The tournament is run by MLB and the players' association and games will be televised in the U.S. on MLB Network and ESPN Deportes. In total, 171 countries will receive WBC broadcasts, and more than 50 sponsors have reached agreements.

Revenue is forecast to top $100 million for the first time. Still, that is less than 2 percent of the $5.5 billion projected by FIFA for next year's World Cup in Russia.