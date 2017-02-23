News
Baseball's Hall of Fame to honor 'The Simpsons'
AP  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
COOPERSTOWN, New York -- Baseball's Hall of Fame will honor "The Simpsons" on May 27 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show's "Homer at the Bat" episode.

First televised on Feb. 20, 1992, "Homer at the Bat" featured future Hall of Famers Wade Boggs, Ken Griffey Jr. and Ozzie Smith among the ringers on Homer Simpson's Springfield Nuclear Power Plant softball team. Voices of actual players were used in the episode, which also included Jose Canseco, Roger Clemens, Don Mattingly, Steve Sax, Mike Scioscia and Darryl Strawberry.

Boggs and Smith are scheduled to appear at a round-table discussion on May 27. The Hall's legends game is slated for that afternoon at Doubleday Field.

