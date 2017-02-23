Frank Gutierrez returns to Los Angeles Dodgers

|
AP February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
GLENDALE, Arizona -- Franklin Gutierrez got another chance from the team that gave him his first one in professional baseball.
Gutierrez turned 34 on Tuesday, a day after finalizing a $2.6 million, one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles signed the Venezuelan outfielder as an amateur in 2000.
"I started here." Gutierrez said Tuesday as he prepared to take the field for the Dodgers' first full-squad workout. "I've been traded twice, been around a long time. And now I'm back here."
Gutierrez was traded to Cleveland in April 2004 for Milton Bradley. He made his big league debut for the Indians the following year and also played for Seattle (2009-13 and 2015-16).
"When you get started, you think you can play for 20 years," he said. "But to be here now after more than 10 years, it's amazing."
A Gold Glove winner in 2010, Gutierrez was diagnosed in 2014 with ankylosing spondylitis — inflammation of the spine — and irritable bowel syndrome.
