Hirschbeck, Welke, Davidson, Joyce retire
AP  February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
NEW YORK -- Jim Joyce has joined John Hirschbeck, Tim Welke and Bob Davidson in retiring from Major League Baseball's umpire staff.

The commissioner's office said Tuesday that Adam Hamari, Pat Hoberg, Gabe Morales and Carlos Torres have been promoted to the full-time staff.

Joyce was the first base umpire at Detroit on June 2, 2010, when he incorrectly ruled Cleveland's Jason Donald reached first base safely on a two-out, ninth-inning grounde. Joyce apologized after the game, and in 2014 Major League Baseball launched a video review system designed to aid umpires.

