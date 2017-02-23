|
International Edition
Thursday
February, 23, 2017
|
|
About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us
|
Hirschbeck, Welke, Davidson, Joyce retire
|
AP February 23, 2017, 12:07 am TWN
|
NEW YORK -- Jim Joyce has joined John Hirschbeck, Tim Welke and Bob Davidson in retiring from Major League Baseball's umpire staff.
The commissioner's office said Tuesday that Adam Hamari, Pat Hoberg, Gabe Morales and Carlos Torres have been promoted to the full-time staff.
Joyce was the first base umpire at Detroit on June 2, 2010, when he incorrectly ruled Cleveland's Jason Donald reached first base safely on a two-out, ninth-inning grounde. Joyce apologized after the game, and in 2014 Major League Baseball launched a video review system designed to aid umpires.
|
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
1
Giants' Yang sits out of Team Taiwan, citing injuries
2
Football: China to accelerate youth training push - report
3
Concussion symptoms 3x higher in soccer players who 'head' ball
4
Chan sisters win WTA Taiwan Open doubles title
5
Football: Beckham denies using charity to boost image
6
Hsieh comes from behind to advance in Hungarian Ladies Open
7
Nadal sets up Australian Open classic final vs Federer
8
Federer beats Nadal in Australian final to win 18th major
9
Former Wallaby Scott Higginbotham charged with assault
10
Chan sisters reach Taiwan Open final