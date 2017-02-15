Odorizzi, Wacha go to salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Jake Odorizzi of Tampa Bay and Michael Wacha of St. Louis have gone to salary arbitration and are among six first-time eligible starting pitchers who could get decisions Tuesday.

Odorizzi asked arbitrators Edna Francis, Margaret Brogan and James Oldham for a raise from US$520,700 to US$4.1 million. The Rays argued during Monday's hearing that he should be paid US$3,825,000.

Wacha asked arbitrators Dennis Archer, Gary Kendellen and Elizabeth Neumeier for a raise from US$539,000 to US$3.2 million, and St. Louis advocated for a US$2,775,000 salary.

Lawyers for players and teams agreed the panels should withhold decisions for the pair.

The panels will also withhold decisions on cases involving Milwaukee's Chase Anderson, Houston's Collin McHugh, Toronto's Marcus Stroman and Arizona's Taijuan Walker until all had completed hearings.

The sides are on track for 16 hearings, the most since teams won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.

A right-hander who turns 27 next month, Odorizzi was 10-6 with a 3.69 ERA last year, his third full season with the Rays.