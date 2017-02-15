News
Opinion
Entertainment
Taiwan Living
Learn English
E-Newsletter
International Edition

Wednesday

February, 15, 2017

Breaking News, World News and Taiwan News.
 		About Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Contact Us

Odorizzi, Wacha go to salary arbitration
AP  February 15, 2017, 12:04 am TWN
ST. PETERSBURG, Florida -- Jake Odorizzi of Tampa Bay and Michael Wacha of St. Louis have gone to salary arbitration and are among six first-time eligible starting pitchers who could get decisions Tuesday.

Odorizzi asked arbitrators Edna Francis, Margaret Brogan and James Oldham for a raise from US$520,700 to US$4.1 million. The Rays argued during Monday's hearing that he should be paid US$3,825,000.

Wacha asked arbitrators Dennis Archer, Gary Kendellen and Elizabeth Neumeier for a raise from US$539,000 to US$3.2 million, and St. Louis advocated for a US$2,775,000 salary.

Lawyers for players and teams agreed the panels should withhold decisions for the pair.

The panels will also withhold decisions on cases involving Milwaukee's Chase Anderson, Houston's Collin McHugh, Toronto's Marcus Stroman and Arizona's Taijuan Walker until all had completed hearings.

The sides are on track for 16 hearings, the most since teams won 10 of 16 decisions in 1994.

A right-hander who turns 27 next month, Odorizzi was 10-6 with a 3.69 ERA last year, his third full season with the Rays.

Write a Comment
CAPTCHA Code Image
Type in image code
Change the code
 Receive our promos
 Respond to this email
MOST POPULAR OF THIS SECTION
Subscribe  |   Advertise  |   RSS Feed  |   About Us  |   Career  |   Contact Us
Sitemap  |   Top Stories  |   Taiwan  |   China  |   Business  |   Asia  |   World  |   Sports  |   Life  |   Arts & Leisure  |   Health  |   Editorial  |   Commentary
Travel  |   Movies  |   TV Listings  |   Classifieds  |   Bookstore  |   Getting Around  |   Weather  |   Guide Post  |   Student Post  |   Terms of Use  |   Sitemap
  chinapost search