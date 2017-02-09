Chris Carter signs with Yankees in 1-year deal

Last year's National League home run co-leader found a new home on Tuesday when Chris Carter agreed to a deal with the New York Yankees.

Carter accepted a US$3.5 million, one-year contract, which is subject to a successful physical. The deal includes a US$500,000 signing bonus, a US$3 million salary and US$500,000 in performance bonuses: US$100,000 each for 250, 300, 350, 400 and 450 plate appearances.

"I am excited to go play for a bigger market team with more national exposure," Carter said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press.

Carter, whose career-high 41 home runs last season matched Colorado's Nolan Arenado for tops in the NL, became a free agent in December when Milwaukee failed to offer a 2017 contract.

Carter hit .222 with a career-best 94 RBIs while appearing in a NL-leading 160 games last season. He played 155 games at first base in his first year in the NL after spending the first six years of his career in the American League with Oakland and Houston. Carter's 27 doubles, 122 hits, 76 walks and 84 runs scored last season were also career-highs, but he struck out 206 times.

It's unclear how the Yankees will use the 30-year-old Carter; left-handed-hitting Greg Bird is expected to play first and Matt Holliday likely to be the regular designated hitter. Seeking right-handed bats to balance a batting order dependent on lefty power, the Yankees agreed earlier this offseason to a US$13 million, one-year contact with Holliday.