Cuba beats Puerto Rico 6-1 to open 2-0 in Mexico
AP February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
William Saavedra homered and drove in three runs, Vladimir Garcia pitched six solid innings and Cuba earned its second win in the Caribbean Series by beating Puerto Rico 6-1 on Friday night.
Garcia gave up one run and five hits to get the win for Cuba, looking for its second Caribbean championship in three years.
