Shohei Otani will be taken off Japan's roster
AP  February 5, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
TOKYO -- Exciting pitcher Shohei Otani will be taken off Japan's 28-man roster for next month's World Baseball Classic.

The 22-year-old initially said he would not be able to pitch for Japan because of an ankle injury while holding out hope he could be used as a batter.

But Japan coach Hiroki Kokubo has decided to replace Otani with another starting pitcher on the final roster, which must be submitted by the Feb. 6 deadline.

Otani, who is in Arizona for spring training with the Nippon Ham Fighters, said: "I thought the condition would improve but I couldn't get better. I feel sorry for dragging out (my decision)."

