Dominican Republic downed by Cuba 4-0
AP February 3, 2017, 12:06 am TWN
MEXICO CITY -- Lazaro Blanco pitched into the seventh inning, Roel Santos had two RBIs and Cuba's Alazanes de Granma defeated the Dominican Republic's Tigres de Licey 4-0 on Wednesday in the first game of the Caribbean Series.
The 29-year-old Blanco (1-0), the ace of the Alazanes staff, allowed five hits over 6 1/3 innings with six strikeouts for Cuba, looking for its second Caribbean championship in three years.
"I was focused on doing a great job. It was important to start off this Series with a win," Blanco said. "Things went really well for us. I'm very happy to get the win."
Santos went 2 for 4 with a triple in the first inning and a double during a three-run fifth.
Ivan Pineyro (0-1) took the loss. He gave up four runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Cuba will play the Criollos de Cagua from Puerto Rico on Friday, while the Dominican Republic will face Mexico's Aguilas de Mexicali on Thursday.
