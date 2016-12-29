Yang Dai-kang honored to be a Giant

By Joseph Yeh -- Taiwanese baseball player Yang Dai-kang (陽岱鋼) on Wednesday pledged to do his best to usher the Yomiuri Giants to another championship title, after signing a five-year-contract with the Tokyo-based team last week.

In his first public appearance in Taiwan since the deal was announced on Dec. 19, Yang told reporters that helping his new team clinch the Japanese pro league title would be his top priority next season.

"I am honored to join a team with such a strong tradition and am ready to help it win another championship title," Yang said, while Giants General Manager Tatsuyoshi Tsutsumi stood at his side.

Twenty-nine-year-old Yang played as a Nippon Ham Fighters outfielder for 11 years before he declared himself a free agent in November.

Yang, known as Yoh Daikan in Japan, said he had talked with three teams over the past month and ultimately decided to accept the Giants' offer.

"I joined the Giants because Tsutsumi told me, 'We want to win the championship and we cannot do this without you,'" he said.

The Giants, formed in 1934, are the oldest team in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball Organization.

They are also the most successful team and have won the Japan Series 22 times, most recently in 2012.

Praising the four-time Golden Glove Awards winner's baseball talents and warm smile, Tsutsumi said the team recruited the Taiwanese player to boost its weakest link in center field.

He would not disclose the details of Yang's contract, citing confidential reasons.

According to Taiwanese media, Yang's contract is worth 2.2 billion yen or NT$680 million, putting him alongside former Japanese legends Katsumi Hirosawa (廣澤克己) and Kazuhiro Kiyohara (清原和博) in securing the longest contract ever by a free agent in Japan.

Dubbed, "the Yankees of Japan," the Giants repeatedly offer million dollar contracts to players that are unmatchable by rival Nippon Professional Baseball clubs.

No Decision on WBC

Tsutsumi said the clubhouse will decide whether Yang has fully recovered from his injuries before determining whether he will represent Taiwan at the 2017 World Baseball Classic (WBC).

Yang said he would discuss the matter with the Giants before making a final decision.

Yang fractured two ribs on Aug. 16. He said he had been "playing through the pain" for the remainder of the Fighters' season.

Taiwan will head to Seoul next March to compete in a round-robin series of pool matches against South Korea, the Netherlands and Israel as part of the WBC's first round.

Yang was a member of the Chinese Taipei side at the 2013 WBC, leading the team to the second round for the first time and was named WBC Pool B MVP.

Yang was the Fighters' first round draft pick out of high school in 2006.

He has won four Golden Glove Awards during his time with the Hokkaido side and led the Pacific League in stolen bases in 2013.