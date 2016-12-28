News
Giant prospects for Taiwanese baseball star

Joseph Yeh, The China Post
December 28, 2016, 12:18 pm TWN
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Yang Dai-kang was decked out in his new Yomiuri Giants team jersey at a homecoming press conference in Taipei on Wednesday after signing a five-year-contract with the Tokyo-based team earlier this month.

"I am honored to join a team with such a strong tradition and ready to help it win another championship title," Yang said with Giants general manager Tatsuyoshi Tsutsumi at his side. Check back later for the full story.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

