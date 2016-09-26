|
Fernandez killed in boat crash
AP
September 26, 2016, 12:10 am TWN
In this Sept. 9 file photo, Miami Marlins' Jose Fernandez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Miami. The Marlins announced Sunday, Sept. 25 that the ace right-hander had died. The U.S. Coast Guard said Fernandez was one of three people killed in a boat crash off Miami Beach early Sunday.
.
